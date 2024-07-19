Medic Skitt: It’s my duty to share burden of Shrewsbury injuries
Shrewsbury Town have had some serious bad luck over the last couple of years with injuries.
Plus
Published
In Steve Cotterill’s last season in charge at the Croud Meadow, there was a time when the manager could barely fill a bench.
Town had a small squad, but injuries completely crippled them.
The situation was similar for Matt Taylor at times last season when he was head coach in Shropshire – Town seemed to suffer a long list of contact injuries picked up during games.
Taylor had built a bigger squad but it crippled them too.
Town will be hoping for a cleaner bill of health this time around as they try to avoid any injury crisis.