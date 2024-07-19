Medic Skitt: It’s my duty to share burden of Shrewsbury injuries

In Steve Cotterill’s last season in charge at the Croud Meadow, there was a time when the manager could barely fill a bench.

Town had a small squad, but injuries completely crippled them.

The situation was similar for Matt Taylor at times last season when he was head coach in Shropshire – Town seemed to suffer a long list of contact injuries picked up during games.

Taylor had built a bigger squad but it crippled them too.

Town will be hoping for a cleaner bill of health this time around as they try to avoid any injury crisis.