Shrewsbury 0 Cambridge 1 - Report

Neil Harris’ side, who are just one place above Salop in the League One table, beat Town 1-0 on a sunny afternoon in Shropshire courtesy of Dom Ballard’s goal 14 minutes from time.

It was yet another grim day, in a season of grim days, for Town - who are waiting for relegation to the fourth tier of English football to be confirmed.

Report

Appleton made one change to the starting XI that got a goalless draw at Adams Park on Tuesday evening - which was enforced.

Vadaine Oliver picked up an ankle injury in that clash inside 20 minutes and was replaced by Jordan Shipley - the former Coventry man came into the team from the start in this one.

Salop headed into the game having not won in 10, and having not scored in their last four home matches, but the sun was shining on the Croud Meadow.

It was military matchday in Shropshire, and a helicopter landed on the pitch before the start of the game as part of the slightly different pre-match preparations.

That was the most interesting thing that happened from a Shrewsbury persuasion in the first 45 minutes - they failed to register a shot on or off target.

For Cambridge, Ballard went close when his header from close range was saved by Jamal Blackman. Had it gone either side of the Salop keeper, then it would have been a goal.

The only other effort in the first half came from Ryan Loft. His volley clipped the outside of the post.

Town tried to play, as they did at Wycombe in midweek, but they were so poor in the final third that they could not get any attacks going.

Nothing much changed after the break, Appleton introduced Taylor Perry and Luca Hoole - they made an impact.

Salop had their first shot just before the hour mark when Morgan Feeney scuffed an effort high into the Town fans behind the goal.

Ballard went close again for Cambridge after Liam Bennett pulled the ball back to him in the box, but his effort went over.

It was third time lucky for Ballard. He was gifted the ball by Blackman, and he smashed it in from distance to give the visitors the lead.

Hoole had Town’s best chance when his header from close range went narrowly over the bar after a good cross from Alex Gilliead - but that was the closest Shrewsbury came on another terrible day in Shropshire.

Teams

Shrewsbury: Blackman, Wheeler (Hoole 54), M Feeney, J Feeney, Pierre, Benning (Nurse 88), Ojo (Stewart 88), Gilliead, Shipley (Perry 54), Marquis, Shipley.

Subs: Young, Gape, Nsiala.

Cambridge: Stevens, Bennett, Digby, Morrison, Watts, Brophy (Brophy 61), Loft, Stokes (Longelo 89), Gibbons, Stevenson, Ballard (Kachunga 78).

Subs: Briggs, Njoku, Barton, Hoddle.