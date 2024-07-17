England encouraging Shrewsbury's Dillon Pennington to play a part

The Shrewsbury bowler is with the Test squad for the first time for their series with the West Indies.

And experienced batter Zak Crawley says everyone is expected to contribute – including the former Wrekin College student.

“It’s certainly a changing of the guard (after the retirement of James Anderson), but it’s really good to see some young talent coming in,” said Crawley. “Gus (Atkinson), Dillon, other guys like Pottsy (Durham’s Matthew Potts).

“These guys are really talented bowlers and I find them hard to face. They’re all going to go well and get the chance like Gus did.

“We’re a very tight-knit group and we’re all encouraged to add to the environment, help the environment. Even Dillon coming in for his first game, you’re encouraged to help everyone around you.”