Shrewsbury Town confirm sixth summer signing

The 22-year-old, a right-back who is also capable of playing at centre-back, arrived from Bristol Rovers after a compensation package was agreed between the two clubs.

Hoole was a free agent, but because he is below the age of 24 and has come through the academy at the Memorial Ground, Salop have had to pay a fee.

The former Wales under-21 international, who has signed a two-year deal, is already vastly experienced in League One and League Two having played more than 100 games.

“Luca is a good athlete who can play at right back and centre-back,” the Town head coach Hurst said.

“He only recently turned 22, but he has really good experience in both League One and League Two.

“He has already made more than 100 professional appearances. But he is also at an age where he can improve – he has a lot of potential.

“From my conversations with him, it is clear he has the character needed to fit in with the group.

“He is someone who wants to progress and who wants to improve so I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Hoole played 25 times for Rovers last season across all competitions, but his contract expired at the Memorial Stadium this summer.

Town have been looking for a right-back all summer with Morgan Feeney currently the only option in Hurst’s squad to play on the right side of defence.

He becomes Town’s sixth addition of the summer after George Lloyd, Toto Nsiala, Harrison Biggins, Toby Savin and Tommi O’Reilly already put pen to paper ahead of the new campaign.

Hoole’s arrival on a permanent contract means Shrews still have four available loan spots in which to add to their squad.

Town played their first pre-season game of the summer on Saturday drawing 1-1 with Brackley Town but Hoole could be in line to make his first appearance in blue and amber against Birmingham City this weekend.