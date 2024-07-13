Shrewsbury Town staff working on mentality change

Doig was appointed alongside Paul Hurst in January this year and was tasked with keeping Salop in League One last season – a feat they accomplished in the penultimate match.

Heading into a new campaign, in a division which looks as if it will be ultra-competitive this year, Doig insists that even though staying up will be a success, he and head coach Paul Hurst will always want more.

“While that is a major achievement, our ambitions are higher than that, we want to try and do better than that,” Doig said when asked about survival last season.

“So that is something that we have got to do. We need to try and change the mentality a little bit, especially in pre-season, that is a good chance to do that and for players to understand what we really want.