Daniel Udoh: 6 of his very best Shrewsbury goals
Dan Udoh left Shrewsbury Town this week after five years at the Croud Meadow.
During that time he scored 38 goals in 181 appearances, becoming a firm fan-favourite in the process.
And after turning down Shrewsbury's offer of a contract to sign for better terms at League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers, we remember six of Udoh's most memorable and important goals during his time in blue and amber.
Accrington 2-3 Shrewsbury – August 2019
After signing from neighbours AFC Telford United in 2019, Udoh didn't take much time to open his account for Town – and what a way to get it. His 89th-minute winner secured a come-from-behind 3-2 victory at Accrington Stanley. He had only been on the pitch for 10 minutes.
Shrewsbury 1-0 Charlton – November 2021