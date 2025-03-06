Exeter v Shrewsbury predicted XI: First start for Salop man amid two tweaks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A win against Exeter this weekend could propel them up the league table, but what will the Shrewsbury head coach Gareth Ainsworth do with his starting XI.

He presented David Wheeler with his first start on Tuesday evening. He only recently signed a short-term contract in Shropshire until the end of the season.

He also brought George Nurse into the team after Aaron Pierre was ruled out due to suspension - Salop reporter Ollie Westbury has predicted his team for the game against Exeter.

Both John Marquis and Pierre will still not be available for the trip to Devon because of their suspensions. Nurse, while he got cramp late on, did well filling in for the experienced man.

I would expect him to keep his place in the starting XI. With him being left-footed, he offers balance to the back three.

There could be a recall for Alex Gilliead. He has been one of Ainsworth's favourites since his appointment, Funso Ojo would be the man to drop out.

But the most notable change, in this writer's opinion, would be Callum Stewart coming in for his first professional start. He impressed off the bench, and I think there is a good chance he might come in for Wheeler.