New Shrewsbury signing on his "rough year"

The 23-year-old goalkeeper, who put pen to paper with Town this week, has not played since September after undergoing shoulder and back surgeries.

But he plans to be ready to go when Town kick off their pre-season campaign at Brackley Town in a fortnight’s time.

Savin said: “I had a shoulder and back surgery, which put me out for most of the season – which was a real rough year – but to get back playing will be massive and I think I’m a couple of weeks away from that, so I’m coming along nicely.”

Having spent the majority of his 95 league appearances in League One, Savin was determined to return to the third tier after suffering relegation with former club Accrington Stanley 12 months ago.

“No disrespect to League Two, but it’s not a league I wanted to be playing in much longer,” he said. “I always thought I was better than that and wanted to push on, so getting back in this league was massive.”

And after the injury, getting back on the pitch is also important to the keeper.

“I think one of the main goals for me, especially after the injuries last year, was to get back playing,” he said. “Shrewsbury are still in a massive league and it’s a massive competition – especially this year with some massive teams in it.

“And the main goal was to get back playing. I’ve played here a few times – it’s a lovely pitch, a nice ground and a good set of fans, so I am happy to be here.”

Savin also took the advice of former Salop favourite Shaun Whalley, who he played with at Accrington: “He was singing the gaffer’s praises highly and told me about the place and nice places to live, and said how good the club is.”

The 23-year-old – who is moving into the area – linked up with his new team-mates for the first time this week as Town’s pre-season preparations began in earnest.

“It’s been a nice introduction to things,” he said. “All the lads are wobbling out today, but it’s great just to get involved with the lads and meet them all.

“I’m a bit of Billy No Mates here because I don’t really know anyone here, but I’ve played against a few faces and they seem like a good set of lads and I’m sure I’ll settle in soon.”