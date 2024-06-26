The derby wait will soon be over for Shrewsbury Town fans

Paul Hurst's side will get their EFL campaign under way at the Lamex Stadium, their first league away game of last season, where they lost 2-0 - all League One fixtures will kick off at 5.30 pm on the opening day.

Just seven days later, Shrews welcome Peterborough to the Croud Meadow. It is a tough opening three games of the season for Salop as they then make the trip to Huddersfield, a side who have just been relegated from the Championship.

Salop fans have waited more than 16 years to make the trip to Wrexham, but they will not have to wait much longer as Hurst's side make the trip to the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, September 7.