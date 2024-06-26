Shrewsbury Town kick off campaign on the road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Salop will head to Stevenage on the opening day, before a tricky month follows with a home clash with Peterborough coming before a visit to relegated Huddersfield Town.

Then on September 7, Salop head to Wrexham for a first derby in over 14 years against their old rivals.

Other notable fixtures include Stockport County returning to the Meadow in October, and the Birmingham City making the trip the following month.

Salop also have two home games over the festive period, before welcoming Wrexham to Shropshire in January.

And the season finishes on home soil with a clash against Crawley Town.

August

10 Stevenage A

17 Peterborough H

24 Huddersfield A

31 Leyton Orient H

September

7 Wrexham A

14 Charlton H

21 Mansfield A

28 Rotherham H

October

1 Stockport County H

5 Bolton A

12 Crawley A

19 Exeter H

22 Bristol Rovers A

26 Barnsley H

November

9 Burton A

16 Reading A

23 Birmingham H

December

3 Blackpool H

7 Cambridge A

14 Wycombe H

21 Wigan A

26 Lincoln H

29 Northampton H

January

1 Blackpool A

4 Leyton Orient A

11 Huddersfield H

18 Wrexham H

25 Charlton A

28 Stockport A

February

1 Mansfield H

8 Rotherham A

15 Bolton H

22 Stevenage H

March

1 Peterborough A

4 Bristol Rovers H

8 Exeter A

15 Burton Albion H

22 Reading H

29 Birmingham A

April

1 Wycombe A

5 Cambridge H

12 Lincoln A

18 Wigan H

21 Northampton A

26 Barnsley A

May

3 Crawley H