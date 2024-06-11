Burton keen to sign Shrewsbury Town defender Jason Sraha

The former Arsenal and Chelsea academy player joined Salop last summer signing a one-year deal before his contract was extended following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.

Any deal between the two clubs will require Burton to pay a fee for the former Barnsley man.

The left-footed defender made 17 appearances last season predominantly under former Matt Taylor.

He scored the winner in Town's dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Reading in November at The Croud Meadow but found game time hard to come by when Paul Hurst took over as head coach.