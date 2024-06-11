Aaron Pierre signs new Shrewsbury Town deal

The defender, who arrived at Salop for the second time midway through last season, has penned a 12-month deal at the Croud Meadow.

He made 20 appearances last campaign before his season was cut short due to a groin injury he picked up at Reading.

But in that time, Paul Hurst saw enough to keep the 31-year-old around.

Pierre feels that during his spell in the team last year, he started to prove himself which is something he intends on doing again.

He said: “I’m 31 now so I’m slowly getting on. But, for sure, I feel my best years are ahead of me.

“Before the last couple of injuries, I was in a really good place. I was always looking up.

“Injuries happen and you have to deal with those punches when they come your way.

“But I feel like when I came back last season, I started to prove myself again.

“Unfortunately, I had to do it without that base you get from pre-season. The injury was sudden and stopped what had been a good come-back.

“Now I have to get a full pre-season under my belt - that will then give me the foundations to start the season well.”

And Pierre admitted everything Hurst and Chris Doig said to him, made him want to sign.

“It was really important for me to get this deal done," he continued.

"I want that full season and, most importantly, I want it with a full pre-season behind me.

“I haven’t had a full pre-season for a couple of years now, and that is so important – it gives you that base to take into the league.

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer and Doigy (assistant boss Chris Doig) and they say they are going to get me in the best condition possible.

“Everything they have said made me want to sign.”

“This club is my second home.

“Even my mum is happy I am here! She feels like I’m looked after, she always says it’s a great club.

“The chairman was thrilled. I spoke to the Chairman, and he gave me a big hug. He’s a great guy.”