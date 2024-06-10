League One club leading the way for Shrewsbury Town keeper Marko Marosi

The keeper, who has been offered a new deal to stay in Shropshire, is expected to leave Town this summer after a three-year stint as number one.

Numerous League One clubs are in for Marosi – including Huddersfield, Birmingham and Salop’s local rivals Wrexham – but the Shropshire Star understands Rotherham are the closest to getting his signature.

He has been offered a new contract at the Croud Meadow, but Town are resigned to the fact they will lose the star man with head coach Paul Hurst confirming a month ago he expects him to leave.

Salop did have an option to extend his current deal, but their current financial position means they have had to offer the keeper reduced terms.