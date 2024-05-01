Paul Hurst eager to provide personal Shrewsbury touch
Head coach Paul Hurst says he will feel more comfortable at Shrewsbury Town when he has assembled his own squad of players.
The Salop boss released eight first-team players on Saturday at the conclusion of Town’s League One season – after a game they lost 3-1 against Leyton Orient.
And now Hurst has a huge job on his hands as he tries to build a squad in League One that will be able to compete next campaign in a division that looks tricky.
And Hurst says there is something about recruiting your players that gives you ‘true ownership’ as a head coach.