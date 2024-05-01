Paul Hurst eager to provide personal Shrewsbury touch

The Salop boss released eight first-team players on Saturday at the conclusion of Town’s League One season – after a game they lost 3-1 against Leyton Orient.

And now Hurst has a huge job on his hands as he tries to build a squad in League One that will be able to compete next campaign in a division that looks tricky.

And Hurst says there is something about recruiting your players that gives you ‘true ownership’ as a head coach.