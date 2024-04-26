Shrewsbury v Leyton Orient: Jonny Drury's predicted line-up
Jonny Drury gives you his predicted line-up ahead of Salop's final game of the season against Leyton Orient.
By Jonny Drury
3-5-2
Marko Marosi
Given the fact it is a dead rubber, Paul Hurst could make changes. However, it is unlikely that Marosi will miss out.
Morgan Feeney
The defender has featured at the right of a back four for large parts of the season - but it is expected he will make up a three line defence in this one.
Chey Dunkley
The skipper and mainstay, if fit Dunkley starts and that looks to be the case here.
Joe Anderson