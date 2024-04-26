Shrewsbury Town set to host Marvin Morgan Memorial Cup

The former Salop fan's favourite sadly died back in December 2019 - at the age of just 38.

Morgan netted 11 goals to help Salop win promotion to League One back in the 2011/12 campaign.

While at the club, Morgan launched his now world famous clothing brand, Fresh Ego Kid, as well as Fresh Ego FC, which raises awareness around mental health and racism - while the also providing food and toys to families in need.

Morgan had always been keen to hold a Fresh Ego Kid match at the Croud Meadow - and now it is set to happen.

The side will take on Content Creator FC, which will feature big names from the world of football and content creation, on May 12.

YouTube stars Ashley Keno, Lil Jr and ItsHaber have already been announced - with further names set to be revealed in the coming days.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children. All tickets are available on shrewsburytown.com.