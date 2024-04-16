Former Shrewsbury boss fails to prevent Forest Green relegation

Colchester United's 2-0 win against Grimsby Town means they are eight points above Cotterill's side in 22nd in League Two, with two games left to play.

Cotterill, who left Shrewsbury last summer, took over at Rovers back in January.

When he took over the club had been in the bottom two for most of the season - but it looked as though they may mount a great escape under his stewardship.

He has won five out of 17 games so far - with the victories making up for more than half of the club's wins all season.

However, the club have now dropped out of the EFL following Tuesday evening's results.