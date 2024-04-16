Bolton 2 Shrewsbury 2 - Report

On the back of a disappointing loss to Wycombe at the weekend, few gave Town a chance as they headed to third-placed Bolton Wanderers.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Josh Dacres-Cogley of Bolton Wanderers.

But Town produced a stunning, resilient display, twice leading in the game against Ian Evatt's men which means only Cheltenham Town can catch Salop in the race for League One football next season.

Bolton started brightly as Aaron Collins twice tested out Salop keeper Marko Marosi with efforts from a distance - but the Town number one was equal to the task.

And then against the odds, Paul Hurst's side took the lead. It was a breakaway goal which saw Tom Bloxham run almost the length of the field before squaring it to Dan Udoh in the box.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

The striker got a low shot away, which found the bottom right corner of Nathan Baxter's goal to give Shrewsbury an unlikely lead.

Bolton, who were desperate for the victory themselves, as they chased down Derby County for second place, were rattled, and Chey Dunkley could have added a second when he headed straight at Baxter moments later - a great chance.

Salop were made to pay for that miss when Cameron Jerome turned in from close range after Shrews failed to defend a set piece to level the scores.

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-2 (AMA)

The goal lifted the Toughsheet Community Stadium, and Town needed to hold on before the break.

But Jordan Shipley had other ideas as Town took the lead for the second time in the evening. It was a strike similar to the wonder goal he scored at Reading.

Smartly worked corner routine to the edge of the box. He caught it sweetly, and it went in beyond Baxter - who should have done better.

Bolton were always going to come back strong after the break and they so nearly equalised for a second time as Maorsi denied Collins and Feeney cleared Nathaneal Ogbeta's follow-up effort off the line.

The hosts did get their goal eventually though, with Paris Maghoma curling into the bottom corner as the ball was pulled back to him on the edge of the box.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town and Jack Iredale of Bolton Wanderers (AMA)

It was a topsy-turvy game and Shrewsbury could have led for a third time when Shipley fired over from inside the box after great work from Udoh to hit the byline.

Jack Iredale went so close in stoppage time as he hit the post, but Shrewsbury hung on to what could be a vital point.

Shrews: Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Anderson, Benning, Sobowale, Winchester, Bennett, Shipley (O'Brien 81), Bloxham (Perry 81), Udoh.

Subs: Burgoyne, Sraha, Hinchy, Perry, Price, Bayliss, O'Brien.

Bolton: Baxter, Iredale, Thomason, Dacres-Cogley, Forrester, Ogbeta (Williams 75), Maghoma, Toal, Dempsey (Nlundulu 82), Collins, Jerome (Charles 65).

Subs: Coleman, Sheehan, Charles, Nlundulu, Morely, Taylor, Williams.