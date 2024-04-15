Paul Hurst desperate for Shrewsbury to discover important trait

In a game where quality was at a premium, Shrewsbury looked like they would get at least a point with just over 20 minutes to go.

But Salop defender Tom Flanagan was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Wycombe’s Joe Low, which handed the initiative to the Chairboys.

And not long after that Luke Leahy, returning to the Shropshire for the first time since he left in the summer, bent the ball beyond Marko Marosi to give them the advantage.

As Town pushed for an equaliser late on, they were caught out again as Richard Kone scored a second to put the icing on the cake for the visitors.

And Hurst has revealed the dressing room was quiet after the match.