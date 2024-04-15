Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Wycombe: Low marks for struggling Salop
Ollie Westbury rates the Salop players after their defeat at home to Wycombe.
Marko Marosi 6
He hardly touched the ball in a first half where he might as well have got a deckchair out. Could do nothing about either of Wycombe’s goals.
Morgan Feeney 6
He played a couple of balls down the right side of the Wycombe defence, which created the only chances of the game for Shrewsbury.
Chey Dunkley 5
A very disappointing afternoon for the Town skipper. He was not particularly bad himself, but he was nowhere to be seen for the second goal.
Tom Flanagan 4
A reckless challenge with 20 minutes to go cost his team dearly in the end as the scores were all square at the time.