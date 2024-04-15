Shropshire Star
Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Wycombe: Low marks for struggling Salop

Ollie Westbury rates the Salop players after their defeat at home to Wycombe.

By Ollie Westbury
Published
Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town and Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town challenge for the ball at this Shrewsbury corner (AMA)

Marko Marosi 6

He hardly touched the ball in a first half where he might as well have got a deckchair out. Could do nothing about either of Wycombe’s goals.

Morgan Feeney 6

He played a couple of balls down the right side of the Wycombe defence, which created the only chances of the game for Shrewsbury.

Chey Dunkley 5

A very disappointing afternoon for the Town skipper. He was not particularly bad himself, but he was nowhere to be seen for the second goal.

Tom Flanagan 4

A reckless challenge with 20 minutes to go cost his team dearly in the end as the scores were all square at the time.

