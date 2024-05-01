A crucial summer ahead - 4 Shrewsbury taking points

But the campaign as a whole felt like a disappointing one and that was arguably summed up in their performance against Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Hurst’s team were 3-0 down after just 51 minutes and there were murmurs of discontent around the Croud Meadow.

They did produce a late fightback as they pulled one back through Dan Udoh, but it was too little too late – so what were the talking points from the game?

Flat finish

Although the game was a dead rubber, that is just not the way you want to perform as a side in front of your own supporters.

Shrews just struggled to get going, especially in the first hour and it was not until Hurst went to his bench and made some changes that they picked up.

It is not the end of the world, but it would have been nice for the players to give the fans something to cheer about.