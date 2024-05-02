Paul Hurst open to all Shrewsbury scenarios

Salop are facing a huge rebuild in the coming months after they released eight first-team players at the weekend following their 3-1 defeat at home against Leyton Orient.

And the future of other senior members of the squad is also in doubt. Skipper Chey Dunkley and goalkeeper Marko Marosi have been offered new deals but may not sign, while Dan Udoh is also out of contract.

Hurst was hugely successful in his previous stint at the club, and he has a big summer coming up as he prepares his team for League One football again next season.

“I am certainly not ruling that out,” he said, when asked if they will look for bargains from further down the football pyramid.