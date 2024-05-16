Shrewsbury Town beaten as Crusaders hit back

Zoe Child had given Shrewsbury the lead at the break but the home side bounced back with second-half strikes from Megan Jenkins and Jada Taylor to complete a turnaround victory.

Salop have one game left in the league as they take on Coundon Court in their final game but before that, they have the small matter of the Tom Farmer Challenge Cup against AFC Telford United this evening.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Shifnal Town were beaten by a late Solihull Sporting goal – Atralee Deacon’s 89th-minute strike was enough to give the home side victory.

Minnie Cottrell had earlier equalised for Shifnal after Lucy Davies had given the home side the lead.

The Bucks remain top of the league after a comfortable 3-0 against Lichfield City reserves. Jemma Smith, Charlotte Budd and Lucy Harper all scored in the second half.

In the Staffordshire Premier League, Allscott Heath got an important point against Staffordshire Victoria. It means the Shropshire side are up to eighth place in the league table.

Albrighton’s home clash against Whitchurch was conceded by the away side.

In the Shropshire Super League, Market Drayton Tigers drew 2-2 with Ellesmere Rangers, while the Allscott Heath Development team got a 2-0 away victory at Newport.