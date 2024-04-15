Analysis: Shrewsbury are overly reliant on the shortcomings of rivals

It was another defeat on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 at home to Matt Bloomfield’s Wycombe Wanderers.

Fortunately for Town, results elsewhere mean their six-point gap to the bottom four remains, but of course, another game has been ticked off.

The game in Shropshire on a blustery afternoon was a very difficult watch, arguably one of the poorest games seen at the Meadow this season – and there have been a few.

Town looked completely devoid of ideas going forward, and it was easy to see why they are the division’s lowest scorers, with just 31 league goals this campaign.

Wycombe were equally as poor. The game followed a similar trend to the away trip to Bristol Rovers a few weeks back, which ended 0-0.

But this time, Town conceded goals and came out on the wrong side of the result. Only a week ago, Wycombe had been playing at Wembley in the EFL Trophy final – they looked like a shadow of that side who went toe-to-toe with Peterborough.