Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Portsmouth: Six is the number

Marko Marosi 6

The keeper was beaten three times on the day and there was nothing he could do about any of them. Aside from that, he was untested.

Morgan Feeney 6

A steady afternoon for Feeney, who tended to his defensive duties well against a tricky opponent.

Chey Dunkley 6

It was the Town skipper who turned the ball behind Marko Marosi as the hosts opened the scoring inside two minutes.

Tom Flanagan 6

The defender was OK playing on the left side of the Salop back three. There were a couple of stray passes but one or two important challenges as well.