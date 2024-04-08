Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Portsmouth: Six is the number
Ollie Westbury rates the Shrewsbury Town players after their defeat at Portsmouth.
Published
Marko Marosi 6
The keeper was beaten three times on the day and there was nothing he could do about any of them. Aside from that, he was untested.
Morgan Feeney 6
A steady afternoon for Feeney, who tended to his defensive duties well against a tricky opponent.
Chey Dunkley 6
It was the Town skipper who turned the ball behind Marko Marosi as the hosts opened the scoring inside two minutes.
Tom Flanagan 6
The defender was OK playing on the left side of the Salop back three. There were a couple of stray passes but one or two important challenges as well.