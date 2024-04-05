Portsmouth v Shrewsbury: Salop bid to slow Pompey promotion march

After visiting Bristol Rovers on Monday, Town are back in League One action as they take on the league leaders on their home patch on Saturday afternoon in what looks to be the most challenging fixture of the season.

Pompey have lost just twice at Fratton Park this campaign – only Bolton who sit in third, have won more games than John Mousinho’s men when they have welcomed other League One sides to their home ground.

Salop head into the game on the back of a good point at Bristol Rovers – albeit Paul Hurst was disappointed by the performance levels of his players, saying if they repeat that display at Pompey then they will most likely get a good hiding.

Town’s away form has been pretty impressive since Hurst arrived at the club. They have lost just once and got three victories in that time, but as the league table suggests this will be their toughest test yet.