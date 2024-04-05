Portsmouth v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up
Shrewsbury are searching for that one win they need to keep them in League One and Portsmouth are the opponents this time.
Plus
Published
Paul Hurst's side head to Fratton Park looking to take their points tally to 49 which looks like it will be enough to survive this season.
The boss made a couple of changes to his side at The Memorial Ground on Monday but what will he do here? Ollie Westbury gives his predicted team.
Marko Marosi
The keeper has been in terrific form of late. He saved his side a point against Oxford and made a couple of important interventions against Bristol.
Morgan Feeney
The clash at The Memorial Stadium was not Feeney's best showing in possession, but he has proved he is a reliable option at right back.
Chey Dunkley