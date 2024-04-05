Portsmouth v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up

Paul Hurst's side head to Fratton Park looking to take their points tally to 49 which looks like it will be enough to survive this season.

The boss made a couple of changes to his side at The Memorial Ground on Monday but what will he do here? Ollie Westbury gives his predicted team.

Marko Marosi

The keeper has been in terrific form of late. He saved his side a point against Oxford and made a couple of important interventions against Bristol.

Morgan Feeney

The clash at The Memorial Stadium was not Feeney's best showing in possession, but he has proved he is a reliable option at right back.

Chey Dunkley