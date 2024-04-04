Shrewsbury Town's Jack Price injury update revealed

The Town midfielder, who only signed a short-term deal with his hometown club a few weeks back, came off the bench against Oxford on Good Friday and scored a sensational goal to rescue Salop a point.

But just a couple of days later the former Colorado Rapids man missed the trip to Bristol Rovers through injury.

And Paul Hurst revealed the Shrewsbury-born man is doing much better and could be in contention to face Pompey at the weekend depending on how training goes on Friday.

“Better, he did not train with the group on Thursday though,” Hurst said.

“So the plan for him is to join in on Friday and it will be a case of seeing how reacts to training to see if we can involve him at the weekend.

“I think so,” the boss added when asked if it is just muscle fatigue.

“That is what we are certainly hoping and that is how he has reported in better – so we think that is what it is.

“One thing I would say, with the pitches, as it just seems to rain every day doesn’t it, but they are heavy and that probably does not help Jack in that sense.

“But the fact he has been out for so long and when he has gone on he has been really desperate to impress.

“Obviously it was great him getting the goal and he has contributed the other time that he was on but it is taking longer to recover realistically, but we know where we are at with him between now and the end of the season, as in what his role can potentially be.

“But hopefully he can at least play that part.

“He gets the respect of the players straight away with the type of character he is people will naturally have a lot of time for him and listen to him.”

Meanwhile, Rayhaan Tulloch will be in contention for a place in the squad for the trip to table-toppers Pompey.

The winger has been suffering with a groin problem which saw him miss out on both of the club’s Easter weekend fixtures, but he has trained and could feature if selected.

“He has trained,” Hurst added. “He said he felt fine so he will come into consideration for the squad.”