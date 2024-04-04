Portsmouth v Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt

They currently have a few players ruled out for the game at Portsmouth this weekend, and there are others who are a doubt for the game.

It will be one of the toughest tests of the season for Paul Hurst's team as Pompey are in great form having not lost since January 13.

Where is the squad at for this game, and what are the chances players will be fit enough to feature?

Rayhaan Tulloch

The winger returned to training on Thursday and will be in contention for a place in the matchday squad.

Jack Price

Is doing better after recovering from muscle soreness, but his involvement in this one depends on how he gets through training on Friday.

Aaron Pierre

The defender has no chance of featuring. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

George Nurse

Nurse is picking up his rehabilitation from a season-ending ACL injury, but he is still not in a position where he is likely to be in the matchday squad anytime soon.