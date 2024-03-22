Micky Moore and Shrewsbury hoping for a loan boost

Mata was one of Town’s headline additions last summer but the New Zealand international striker found it difficult to adjust to life in Shropshire after he penned a three-year contract.

In an open letter to supporters, Moore explained that some young players can find it more difficult to settle in a new environment.

But having started with a run of four goals in six games for Sligo, the club from which Salop acquired his services, the frontman has shown his ability and can rediscover confidence, Moore believes.

“Max has already scored four goals and registered two assists since heading back to Ireland,” said Moore. “And we hope he will continue in that vein, regain some confidence and come back to us in the summer with a real spring in his step.

“We signed Max following what had been a really good first spell at Sligo.

“His record was a one-in-three centre-forward. He is also a full international with New Zealand. When you bring in a player from a different country, you find that some settle straight away while others need a bit longer to get used to their new surroundings.

“There is no doubt Max is a talented player and hopefully, his loan move will give him the boost he needs.”

Mata made 11 league starts for Shrewsbury and was introduced as a substitute on another 11 occasions. His sole goal for the club came in a 2-1 home victory over Port Vale in November. In his letter, director of football Moore also paid tribute to the club’s chairman Roland Wycherley and fitness staff for the high-profile free transfer of hometown midfielder Jack Price, who checked in as a free agent last week, a deal in the works since last November after his Colorado Rapids exit.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to Chris Skitt and the medical team for helping Jack get back on the grass and realise a childhood ambition of playing for Shrewsbury,” continued Moore. “I have to say, Jack has done everything he can to return to full fitness following what was a nasty Achilles injury.

“He was desperate to put on a Shrewsbury shirt and I’d also like to say thank you to the chairman for providing the funds to get Jack’s deal over the line.

While the contract he signed was short-term, we will now assess him over the coming weeks and during the close season to see how he feels having been out for the past 12 months.”