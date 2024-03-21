Dan Udoh brings more than just goals according to Shrewsbury chief Paul Hurst

Town have just completed a vital week of fixtures – which saw them come up against three relegation rivals in the space of eight days.

And Shrewsbury managed to get six points from these games after a 2-1 victory at Port Vale and a 1-0 win over basement boys Carlisle.

The wins were huge in the context of the season and Shrews’ quest for League One survival. And out of the three goals Town scored in the fixtures, Udoh scored two of them.

“With Dan, he’s maybe not got as many goals as he would’ve liked, but he contributes a hell of a lot more,” the Town boss said. “He will be pleased to get the goals, though, because as a striker, and he’s said it to me already and I’ve tried to reassure him, it’s more than just that. He was quite critical of himself of his performance but he was pleased to get the goal.”

Against the Cumbrians on Saturday he turned and shot, lashing the ball underneath Harry Lewis just five minutes before the break. And Hurst knows the quality that Udoh possess.

“He’s got that in his locker, but it was a tight situation,” he added. “It wasn’t the most obvious goalscoring opportunity.

“It’s unlike him to tire as he did as well. I don’t know if he might, perhaps, be starting to come down with something as it’s unusual for him, but he can still take comfort in the fact he scored the winning goal for his team.”

Shrewsbury are currently in the midst of an international break. There is no football this weekend and Town are next in action when they welcome Oxford to the Croud Meadow – a fixture that starts the run-in.