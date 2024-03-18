Luke Powell's Shrewsbury ratings v Carlisle: Five 7s in crucial win for Salop
Luke Powell rates the Shrewsbury Town players after their 1-0 win over Carlisle United.
By Luke Powell
Marko Marosi 7
Made crucial saves at crucial times for Shrewsbury. Denied Carlisle brilliantly on the stroke of half-time and handled well at the end to prevent potential heartbreak.
Mal Benning 6
Delivered some dangerous corner kicks, was positive and tested goalkeeper Lewis with his free-kick. Part of a solid defensive unit at the back.
Tom Flanagan 7
Headed away balls into the box and several corners from the first minute until the end to earn a clean sheet.
Chey Dunkley 7
Headed everything that came his way to safety and led his side to victory keeping the door shut at the back.