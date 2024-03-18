Luke Powell's Shrewsbury ratings v Carlisle: Five 7s in crucial win for Salop

Marko Marosi 7

Made crucial saves at crucial times for Shrewsbury. Denied Carlisle brilliantly on the stroke of half-time and handled well at the end to prevent potential heartbreak.

Mal Benning 6

Delivered some dangerous corner kicks, was positive and tested goalkeeper Lewis with his free-kick. Part of a solid defensive unit at the back.

Tom Flanagan 7

Headed away balls into the box and several corners from the first minute until the end to earn a clean sheet.

Chey Dunkley 7

Headed everything that came his way to safety and led his side to victory keeping the door shut at the back.