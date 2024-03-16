Rayhaan Tulloch lays out goal after penning short term Shrewsbury Town deal

The 23-year-old former West Brom academy graduate was given a chance by Paul Hurst in the form of a short-term deal at Croud Meadow until the end of the season.

Former England youth international Tulloch was with the Baggies since schoolboy age and broke into the first team as a highly-regarded teen prospect.

Tulloch had a series of loans away from The Hawthorns and was released in early February before a spell training with Salop, where he caught the eye of the head coach.

“For me I think I’ve got, what, eight games left? Effectively I’ve got eight games to earn another contract, that’s the harsh reality of it,” Tulloch told the Shropshire Star.

“The better I perform and train out there, the more chance I have of getting another contract.

“It starts on the training pitch, how you train is how you play, that’s how I feel. The more you train the better you are to perform on a matchday on Saturday or Tuesday.”

He added of his experience training at Sundorne Castle: “It’s been good, they’ve been very helpful, informative and instructive.

“I still like to learn, so it’s taking constructive criticism in the right way and learning a lot.”

Tulloch, from Birmingham, sampled EFL experience with Doncaster, Rochdale and Bradford, while his most fruitful loan came last summer, playing in the League of Ireland with Dundalk.

He made his Albion senior bow in the FA Cup in January 2019, days after turning 18. Hurst argued that the attacker’s talent has never been in question.

“He’s shown a good attitude, to be honest that’s all he can do and that’s what you’re judged on, I don’t think there’s ever been a question of his ability and talent,” said the Town boss, whose side host bottom side Carlisle today.

“But ultimately, when he comes in here he’s got to try to impress and he’s done that with his attitude rather than anything else.

“He’s done that, he’s signed until the end of the season and it’s opportunity for him for minutes and an opportunity to impress. It’s not an easy role but it’s better for him than being at home watching Sky Sports News every day, let’s hope he can get on that show for scoring a good goal now.”