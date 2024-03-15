Shrewsbury v Carlisle: Paul Hurst expects a tough test from Simpson’s strugglers

Town have been handed an immediate opportunity to write the wrongs of Tuesday night’s Croud Meadow reverse to Exeter, another rival down the lower reaches of League One.

Hurst’s men remain 17th in the standings, seven points clear of the drop zone, but some strugglers boast two games in hand.

The visiting Cumbrians trail second-bottom Port Vale by 10 points and 16 away from safety, plus a poorer goal difference. Carlisle, managed by ex-Town boss Paul Simpson, have won just once since New Year’s Day, and lost the other 11 contests. They have managed just two league clean sheets all season, one against Shrewsbury in September.

“Paul did an absolutely fantastic job to get them promoted, it’s nice to see a club understand and appreciate that, that he’s still there, that’s relatively rare,” Hurst said of his opposite number.

“He’s suffered a lot of injuries, some key players, I spoke to him in December about a player and we had a chat. He’s not had the easier run, but with the team they still have, he’s certainly having a go still.

“He might not be coming out on the right side of too many results, but in the games I’ve watched they start very well and give it a real go. I don’t think there’s any doubt the players are playing for him, but they’re just coming up short.

“I hope that narrative continues, but it won’t be easy. Anyone that’s coming to the game, don’t turn up thinking the outcome will be inevitable, far from it, they make teams earn the right, they pushed Barnsley the other night, who we know are very good.

“I’m expecting a tough game. With our position we’re not going to suddenly blow teams away, we have to come with the right attitude and mentality and not think we’re playing a team at the foot of the table.”

Town started a key three-game week in the race for survival in encouraging fashion with a confidence-boosting 2-1 win at Vale but home struggles continued in midweek as Exeter took advantage of an early Salop red card to run riot, though Hurst was left satisfied with elements of the display.

“I think it does (Exeter defeat put more on tomorrow),” Hurst added. “Games are running out, for us and others, I know a few have games in hand.

“But ultimately it’s seven after Saturday, not many points, it reduces very quickly. The main focus is on ourselves, while it is in our hands, we will focus on that first and foremost. At the same time after the game, once we’ve had our debrief, I’ll look at other results and when they go well that’s a relief and pleasing.

“We need points but there are others who need those points and some more.

“People will see Saturday as the best chance to win a game of football, I get it, I understand it, but we’ve got to earn that right to win.”

Town will discover today whether Jordan Shipley will serve a three-match suspension for his red card against the Grecians in midweek. Shrewsbury lodged an appeal against the ban yesterday.

If the suspension is upheld, Shipley’s absence opens up the wide left role to possibilities including new boy Rayhaan Tulloch, the former West Brom academy prospect, and forgotten frontman Aiden O’Brien, as well as January signing Roland Idowu.

“It’s something I’ve given a little bit of thought to but not full attention yet,” Hurst admitted. “I would like Jordan to be available, that goes without saying.

“But someone’s misfortune is someone else’s opportunity, this is why we try to push the lads that aren’t playing. It’s why they run before and after games, so they’re ready, because they have to be.

“The other night a couple of lads came and did a pretty good job in difficult circumstances. Training-wise some have perhaps caught the eye more than others, potentially it could be a chance for someone to step up.”