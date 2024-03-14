Shrewsbury Town make Jordan Shipley decision after controversial red card

Attacker Shipley was dismissed by referee David Rock in the sixth minute of the League One clash earlier this week, while the score was still goalless.

Town boss Paul Hurst disagreed with the opinion and labelled it "baffling" and he maintained his belief on Thursday as he addressed the media prior to Saturday's visit of rock-bottom Carlisle.

Shipley faces a three-match for the challenge on former Town favourite Ryan Woods.

Town submitted the appeal on Thursday and the club will be due an answer by Friday, allowing sufficient time to plan for the Cumbrians' visit.

Hurst said: "We looked at it, obviously you get emotional on the evening, I think the images backed up what I thought and saw. I think it was a strong tackle, that I believe should still be in the game and I want to be in the game, I think the fans do as well.

"It's just the coming together afterwards. I don't think there's any malice on either's part, unfortunately Ryan Woods felt an injury, I think that and possibly the players' reaction maybe influenced the referee, I would suggest.

"Perhaps that clouded the judgement? I'm not sure. Who knows when you appeal? I've seen lots of these decisions, sometimes the outcome is what you think it should be and other times they stick with their decision.

"I'm not entirely sure (when decision will come), it had to be lodged this afternoon, it'll be good if it's pretty quick as we want to prepare for the game and know if Jordan's available.

"(You put in) Any evidence you think that backs your case, footage, the media guys have helped, and you try to present your best case, but then it's about what is uploaded on their footage and what's looked at, things look different from different angles but we believe we've got a case."