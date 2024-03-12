Shrewsbury Town v Exeter: Who's out and who's a doubt

Salop are hopeful the issue, to an unnamed player, will clear for the contest with the Grecians as Town injury bill continues to ease.

Hurst said at Monday's press conference ahead of the clash: “We’ve got one player feeling a little bit of something that we need to check on, we’re certainly hopeful but will need to check on it.

“We’re all good other than that with relatively good spirits."

Town were boosted ahead of Saturday's win at Port Vale as first-choice goalkeeper Marko Marosi returned from a nerve injury to shine with a number of key saves in the 2-1 win at Vale Park. Experienced defender Tom Flanagan also returned to the bench after a long-term lay-off.

Here is a run through of Shrewsbury's outstanding injury issues.

Aaron Pierre – groin

The powerful defender, in his second spell at the club, will not play again this season after an unfortunate muscle injury at Reading checked his good progress in the side.

George Nurse – ACL

Has missed so much football with his second serious knee injury inside 12 months and will not play again this season with a target of being on track for the next campaign.