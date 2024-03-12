Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst questions 'baffling' decision after defeat to Exeter

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shipley was sent-off in just the sixth minute at Croud Meadow with Hurst later revealing he initially thought referee David Rock had shown the card to Exeter’s Ryan Woods.

Both men dived in for a loose ball with former Town favourite Woods appearing to come off worse.

A visibly frustrated Hurst said: “I probably can’t say what I really think. I think we might as well stop playing football if that is a red card.

“It might look different from different angles but if anything he is the one who ends up higher on Shippers.

“I don’t get it. For me, it is just get on with the game. When the referee blew up I thought he had given a free-kick to us.

“I know we were a distance away but my impression was Woodsy was late and Shippers got there first.

“The red card, my genuine thought was it for their players. To turn out it was for Jordan was baffling.

“It spoils the night for everyone. With 10 men, yeah, we have to give it a go but they are good in possession and they are the type of team you don’t want to go down to 10 men.”

Asked if he planned to appeal the decision, Hurst replied: “As we stand here, my thoughts are to appeal, based on what I saw at the time and I think what most people here tonight thought.

“I hope we are successful if we do appeal because it helps for Saturday but it does not help right now.”

Exeter scored three times in the space of 18 first half minutes through Will Aimson, Luke Harris and Jack Aitchison, though Hurst was also felt referee Rock missed fouls against his team in the build-up to the first two goals.

He said: “I think there is a foul in the lead up to the first goal that we don’t get. Then I think we should do better from the corner.

“I think there is a foul in the lead up to the second goal when Mal gets tripped. The third goal we should do better.

“So it is not just the sending off, there are a couple of incidents in the lead up to goals which I think contributed significantly.”

Defeat left Town 17th in the table, still seven points above the relegation zone but having played two matches more than Cheltenham, who occupy the final relegation spot.

Hurst continued: “We all try and prepare the players right and then it gets to the point where you think, what was the point of that?

“So much goes out of the window because of one person’s decision. I just thought it was not good enough.

“It is people’s livelihoods and the club’s future. People are very dismissive in terms of what it means.

“People came here wanting to see a fair game of football but that is spoiled.”