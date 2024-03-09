Paul Hurst reveals feelings after tough Shrewsbury decision
Paul Hurst has admitted talk of Marko Marosi returning this weekend does seem ‘harsh’ on Harry Burgoyne.
Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Marosi has missed out on his side’s last two League One fixtures – defeats against Lincoln and Blackpool – with a nerve injury.
But the keeper was expected to make his return to the Salop side today as they make the trip to Port Vale to take on Darren Moore’s side.
Burgoyne has done a steady job filling in during Marosi’s absence, and the Town boss has admitted it does not seem fair on the former Wolves keeper.