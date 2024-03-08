Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury XI vs Port Vale

One of those is the goalkeeping position as Marko Marosi has missed over the last couple of weeks with a nerve issue.

The other is what selection will he make at the back now that Tom Flanagan is fit and available again - Ollie Westbury picks his team.

Marko Marosi

Paul Hurst confirmed in his pre-match presser yesterday that the keeper is back in training, if he is OK for Saturday he will play.

Morgan Feeney

He played at centre-back last weekend - on the right of a back three. If Hurst reverts to a back four then he will play at right-back.

Chey Dunkley

The Town skipper will be desperate to start an important week in good fashion - he is always fit so will play.

Jason Sraha

You would not expect Tom Flanagan to come straight back into the team yet so Sraha may get the chance to prove his worth.

Mal Benning

The only out-and-out left back in the Town squad so he will play. That doesn't do him justice in fairness - he has been brilliant in 2024.

Jack Hinchy

Alongside Carl Winchester, they are the best two options to play as the two holding midfielders in the 4-2-3-1.

Carl Winchester

Has done ever so well since Hurst took over and is a mainstay on the team sheet.

Tom Bayliss

He missed out last time as Town changed shape but with it being an important game you expect Bayliss to play.

Jordan Shipley

The same goes for the left winger - he is too important for Shrewsbury not to choose for this game.

Tom Bloxham

A quieter game last week for Bloxham - he will be looking to get back to his best form against Vale.

Dan Udoh

Town's top scorer this season with seven goals - five in the league - he will almost certainly feature.

Subs: Burgoyne, O'Brien, Sobowale, Flanagan, Bennett, Bowman, Perry.