Ollie Westbury debrief: Shrewsbury serve up a shocker

Shrewsbury Town were humbled 3-0 by Lincoln City in a game where, if anything, the scoreline flattered Paul Hurst’s team.

Since the new head coach has come in, the players have produced good performances – they may not have always got the results they wanted – but the displays have pleased Hurst.

But what they produced on Tuesday night was out of character from the previous six games we have seen in Hurst’s reign, with the boss questioning his player’s desire at post-match.

And it came after such a high too, a brilliant 3-2 win against relegation rivals Reading on Saturday, so it feels almost bizarre they should turn in one of their worst away performances of the season on the back of such a good weekend.