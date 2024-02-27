Shrewsbury boss makes no excuses after heavy defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Town have performed well since Hurst came back to the club but they were outclassed by the Imps at Sincil Bank as they fell to a 3-0 defeat.

Hurst said he felt sorry for the travelling fans when he spoke to the press at full-time.

"Second best from start to finish," the head coach said about the game.

"I feel sorry for the fans that travelled, and I appreciate their support, but I was amazed when they were clapping at the end in all honesty.

"That is the type of performance for me that is unacceptable, there are ways to lose a game of football irrespective of scoreline and that is not how to.

"The lads have been very good since we have come in, but that is unacceptable and that message has been said loud and clear.

"A kind of tough night but kind of almost embarrassed. That is nowhere near what we have been about and nowhere near what I want us to be about.

"I have seen we have had six attempts at goal and I cannot really remember them."

Hurst was forced to make four changes for the game against the in-form Imps with Marko Marosi, Mal Benning, Aaron Pierre and Jack Hinchy coming out of the team.

And while he admits that may have contributed to his side's performance Hurst was reluctant to use that as an excuse for the display.

"I don't want to use that as any kind of excuse," he added. "Could it have contributed, quite possibly."

"I talk about the importance of squad, players will want opportunities and there are players who get it.

"Aaron was missing from the weekend and we lost Mal so it is three of the back five I suppose but that does not stop you from running around.

"It does not stop you from winning tackles. I lost time of how many times we went in for tackles and came out second best in important areas."