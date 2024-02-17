Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst gives backing to strikers

With Max Mata joining Sligo Rovers on loan for the rest of the campaign, Shrews only have just two out-and-out strikers in the squad – Dan Udoh and Ryan Bowman – which could leave them short.

But if Town were to pick up injuries between now and the end of the season, Hurst says Tom Bloxham and Aiden O’Brien are capable of playing up front.

“I think there is an element of if it was a perfect world we would have more options,” the Town boss said.

“I think we have got Aiden (O’Brien), and we have got Blocko (Tom Bloxham) who can go up there.

“So I think there are ways around it, and I think we are fortunate, and we cannot just burn him out (Dan Udoh), but Dan has looked strong. He has still been capable of causing defenders problems even in the closing stages of games.

“Ryan (Bowman) came on at Derby, I know it was not a long appearance, but that was the best I had seen him since I had been here. So there is that option there if we want that as well.” Mata had missed out on Hurst’s last three League One squads and the head coach says the loan move is worth doing as if the New Zealand international can get minutes then the move benefits everyone.

He said: “In general, it was worth doing (loaning out Max Mata) for everyone’s benefit if you like.

“We have got to keep our fingers crossed because if we did get two injured then we are stretched, but there are a lot of clubs who are in a similar-ish position I would suggest.

“Some have the luxury that have more options.

“If Max had been on the bench then it might have made it a bit harder when I am looking at the team and potential charges.

“He has not really come into my thinking so from that point of view I am sort of OK with it, and I feel like we can cope.

“You just really hope they you don’t get them injured, I think all teams have players who are important to them.

“I think that is no different here and I am really hoping those what I would consider key players stay fit.”

