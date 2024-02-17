Performances positive but Shrewsbury need more says Paul Hurst

Salop's 1-0 defeat against Wigan was just Hurst's second defeat since he returned to the club for a second stint in charge.

Town played well against Barnsley in midweek, but the Tykes came back to get a late equaliser, and Town could have got more out of their clash with the Latics as Chey Dunkley and Aaron Pierre went so close to levelling the scores, but they ended up losing.

Ultimately, the league position looks daunting as Salop sit 19th, just three points above the dropzone, with the sides below having games in hand.

"It is very very tight," Hurst said about Town's league position.

"I think with the results, some went for us, and some did not.

"A couple of teams were playing each other, but I do look, I am not going to deny that. I have not studied it, I have just had a quick glance, but ultimately we have got to look at ourselves first and foremost.

"As it stands, we have enough games and points to play for that it is in our hands still. And that sort of performance overall, and I am not saying it was brilliant, but they kept going, and they got on top of the game.

"It was not a free-flowing I think in that first 20 minutes there were that couple of moves they had which were excellent, and you are kind of thinking this could be a long afternoon.

"We have got to somehow find a way of me not being stood here, or in the dressing room, with the players having that feeling of how did we lose that game because ultimately, we did."

Former Arsenal academy product Matt Smith was the man who got the game's decisive goal when he converted from a corner just before the hour mark.

"I don't think that the performance overall from the players deserved to lose the game, but ultimately we have, and we have got to try to change that," Hurst added.

"I think the general consensus and from what I have been told from you guys is that the performances have been better.

"There is a little bit of do we give up for the results, but I do believe you have got to put in good performances more often than not to give yourself the best chance of winning.

"We will want to stick with that and hope that something can drop. There is a little bit on us in terms of, I think a bit of composure at times, and maybe we are slashing at things.

"On a day like today, we gave them a lift in terms of their goal, we win the first contact which is good. The second I need to look back but my impression is we did not get it right in terms of giving ourselves the best chance of getting to that second ball.

"I cannot fault really knock the players from an effort point of view, but what I would say is I was disappointed with the start we made."