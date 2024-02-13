Shrewsbury 1 Barnsley 1 - Report

Herbie Kane smashed the penalty into the top corner in the 91st minute after Taylor Perry's clumsy challenge on Mael De Gevigney forced referee Thomas Parsons to point to the spot.

It was a brilliant game in Shropshire that could quite easily have had more goals in it.

Salop took the lead in the eighth minute when Nicky Cadden turned the ball into his own net.

Salop celebrate the opener (AMA)

And they had chances to double that lead with Morgan Feeney, Tom Bayliss, Aaron Pierre and Carl Winchester all going so close to scoring.

Barnsley would feel they deserved their point though as they went close on multiple occasions too, especially in the second half, and they eventually broke Town down in stoppage time.

ANALYSIS

Paul Hurst made one change to the side who scored late against Derby at the weekend to get a point.

Tom Bloxham, who missed the game against the Rams through suspension, came straight back into the starting lineup in place of Tunmise Sobowale.

Tom Bayliss on the ball (AMA)

He had to make do with a place on the bench, while Roland Idowu dropped out of the squad completely.

And Shrewsbury led within eight minutes thanks to Cadden's own goal.

Dan Udoh was the man causing problems for the visitors. He produced a wonderful cross after being played in by Tom Bayliss, and just before Bloxham could turn it in at the back post, Cadden diverted into his own net.

It was an entertaining encounter, and Shrews, who have so often struggled for goals this season, could have doubled their advantage when Morgan Feeney's header hit Udoh in the six-yard box before going behind for a goal kick.

Barnsley, who started the day in fourth place in the League One table, had their moments too, as Cadden fired over when he should have done better.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town and Joshua Earl of Barnsley (AMA)

The Tykes clearly had quality in the final third, and despite getting in numerous promising positions, they just could not find a clear-cut opening.

Devante Cole, who had scored 17 league goals before the game, thought he had equalised when he converted from close range, but he was flagged offside.

The second half was just as entertaining as the first. Marko Marosi spilt a cross, and after a goal-mouth scramble, somehow the ball stayed out of the Town goal.

Pierre was the man to keep it out, using his body on the line, and moments later he should have scored.

Dangerous free-kick, deep to the back post, and after scoring a late equaliser on Saturday you would have expected him to score - but he put it wide.

As the game wore on, the visitors started to put Shrewsbury under more and more pressure. Herbie Kane's deflected effort from distance forced Marosi into a superb one-handed save.

Games at the Meadow this season have been subdued affairs, but this game was anything but the case.

Herbie Kane of Barnsley scores a goal to make it 1-1 from the penalty spot past Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Hurst's men hit back as Bayliss skinned Barnsley captain Jordan Williams before firing at Liam Roberts.

The Tykes keeper was again forced into action seconds later as Carl Winchester got into a great position and unleashed a powerful strike.

When Conor Grant's deflected effort went just wide, it looked as if Shrewsbury would hold on for three points, but there was late heartbreak.

Taylor Perry was penalised for a foul in the box, and Kane converted from the spot.

Shrews: Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Pierre, Benning, Winchester (Perry 87), Hinchy (Sraha 76), Bayliss, Shipley (Bennett 76), Bloxham, Udoh.

Subs: Burgoyne, Sraha, Bennett, O'Brien, Perry, Sobowale, Bowman.

Barnsley: Roberts, Williams, Russell (Cosgrove 62), De Gevigney, Cadden, Kane, O'Keefe (Cotter 79), Phillips, Earl, Cole, McAtee (Grant 79).

Subs: Killip, Cosgrove, Grant, Cotter, Marsh, McCart, Yoganathan.