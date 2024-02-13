Paul Hurst has message for Shrewsbury midfielder after late penalty heartbreak

The Town midfielder, who had only just come on, fouled Mael De Gevigney in stoppage time, forcing referee Thomas Parsons to point to the spot.

Herbie Kane smashed the penalty into the top corner as the Tykes came from a goal down to snatch a late point at the Croud Meadow in an entertaining game.

And the Salop boss says there is no blame attached to the young midfielder, and he wants him to keep his head up and learn from it.

"Penalty, no qualms," Hurst said when asked about the decision.

"Taylor does not mean to give away a penalty, I can see what he is trying to do.

"He panics realistically, that is the crooks of it. He is trying to keep that victory intact, and he dangles out his leg when he should probably just take a step and try to get in line with the ball.

"That was one mistake, and I guess it is costly in terms of the outcome of that one and as I have said to him he gets his head up, he is a young player, and there were loads of mistakes out there tonight by lots of players on both teams.

"Unfortunately that one is in the penalty area at a time when the victory is so close.

"But there is no blame there, just learn from it and try to keep your composure in difficult situations."

When the dust settles it was an excellent point for Salop - their second in a matter of days against sides that will have aspirations of getting promotion to the Championship.

It was an own goal from Nicky Cadden that handed Salop the lead in the eighth minute, but Town had a real threat in front of goal, and they could have led by more after missing several really good opportunities.

But it was another good point, which they now take into another tough game against Wigan on Saturday.

"To back Saturday's result up with a performance, and let's be honest a pretty good result still is all credit to the players," Hurst said.

"I thought we looked like we were running on empty in quite a few areas, and you know, I would like us to be fitter generally, I would like us to have some options that we have not got.

"But credit to the lads who absolutely gave everything and while it was a big effort and I will give them credit that is what we need.

"We need that sort of commitment and we need that sort of effort, not just against a Barnsley and a Derby, against whoever we face."