Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury can learn from disappointment
Paul Hurst says he will learn more about his Shrewsbury Town players from losing games than he will when they win.
Published
Town fell to their first defeat of Hurst’s second stint in charge against Cambridge last weekend after getting off to a brilliant start, winning at Northampton.
And the head coach says it is about trying to stay balanced, not getting too high with a win or too low with a defeat.
“After the win against Northampton, it was all positive,” Hurst said. “We had two days training, we then get a great win, and there is all the adulation that comes with that – not from me – but people will think we have sorted it.