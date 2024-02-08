Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury can learn from disappointment

Town fell to their first defeat of Hurst’s second stint in charge against Cambridge last weekend after getting off to a brilliant start, winning at Northampton.

And the head coach says it is about trying to stay balanced, not getting too high with a win or too low with a defeat.

“After the win against Northampton, it was all positive,” Hurst said. “We had two days training, we then get a great win, and there is all the adulation that comes with that – not from me – but people will think we have sorted it.