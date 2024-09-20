Driver behind high speed crash that killed his friend on way to jazz festival is jailed for 10 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Finley Wood, from Whitchurch, appeared at Chester Crown Court today and was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing injury by dangerous driving.

The court was told that on the evening of Sunday, April 9, last year, Wood left the White Lion pub in Ash Magna with his four friends, including 19-year-old Felix Davies.

The group got into Wood's Ford Fiesta for him to drive them to the Nantwich Jazz Festival, roughly ten miles away.

During the journey to Nantwich, and travelling on the A525, Wood's Fiesta approached Combermere Abbey, situated on a series of bends.

The Fiesta crossed the solid white line in the middle of the road, onto the other side of the carriageway and had a near-miss with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Wood then lost control of the vehicle as it continued around the bend, before leaving the carriageway and colliding with a tree.

The collision resulted in Felix, who had been in the front passenger seat of the Fiesta when the crash occurred, sustaining fatal injuries.

He was sadly declared dead at the scene despite the best efforts of attending emergency services.

The three rear seat passengers were all left with serious injuries as a result of the collision and were immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

One sustained a broken sternum and spinal injuries.

Another suffered a dislocated hip, a chipped femur, four broken ribs, a bruised liver, and a broken orbital socket, nose and cheekbone.

The third passenger was left with a broken leg and facial injuries.

Wood sustained minor injuries from the crash and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving – a roadside drug and alcohol test found that he was not under the influence of any substances during the incident – before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

During his interview with police, Wood confirmed that he was the driver of the vehicle and that he had not taken any recreational substances before the drive from Ash Magna to Nantwich.

The remaining passengers of the vehicle told Cheshire Police officers that Wood's driving was too fast for the road, with the Fiesta reportedly reaching speeds of upwards of 90mph and the passengers making frequent requests for Wood to slow down.

Wood subsequently pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

As a result, Wood, of New Woodhouses, Whitchurch, was jailed for ten years and six months and issued with a five-year driving ban.

Inspector Steve Griffiths, lead investigator, said: "When Finley’s friends got into that Ford Fiesta on the evening of Sunday, April 9, they were looking forward to an evening of bank holiday festivities at the Nantwich Jazz Festival – they were not to know the serious, and in Felix's case fatal, injuries they would sustain a short time later as a direct result of Finley Wood's dangerous driving.

"When you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, you need to be aware that driving is a privilege, not a right, and nothing justifies not paying full attention to the road or abusing its laws.

"I understand that, while Wood is now behind bars for this offence, nothing is going to bring Felix back, and our thoughts continue to remain with his family and friends.

"This collision could easily have been avoided, so if any good can come from this tragic event, I hope it reminds people of the sudden devastating consequences of taking risks when driving."