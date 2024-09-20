Mansfield v Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt

There is just one player who remains on the sidelines at the moment - with Josh Kayode set to be out for another four weeks with a calf injury.

Jordan Rossiter has recovered from the knee problem he picked up in the warm-up against Peterborough and should be close to being involved in the game against Mansfield.

Paul Hurst confirmed they do have some issues with players' fitness heading into the weekend, but he was tight-lipped, with who they are.

As he so often is, the head coach was reluctant to give anything away as he tries not to give away the advantage to Mansfield ahead of the 2 pm team news release.