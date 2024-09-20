Paul Hurst: Tommi O'Reilly is keen to learn at Shrewsbury Town

The 20-year-old has made a bright start to life at Shrews since securing his season-long loan move in the summer.

But the youngster did not feature last week against Charlton which came as a surprise to many.

Hurst said after the game Leo Castledine is more suited to playing in the number 10 role due to his willingness to get into the box.

And when asked about where he sees O'Reilly fitting in, Hurst said he does feel there is a player who is keen to improve.

"We have played him wide quite a bit," Hurst said on O'Reilly.

"We have toed-and-froed, maybe depending on the opponent, of where we feel he could best fit.

"It might be that he could play more than one position within a game – you know you move players around.

"It is something we have talked about, and highlighted. We have shown him the clips and you know it is for Tommi to take on board realistically.

"What I would say is he is very receptive in those meetings, and I do think there is a young player who wants to get better."

Town head to Mansfield still seeking to register their first point on the road so far this season.

O'Reilly will be seeking his first start in a Salop shirt since they beat Leyton Orient 3-0 at the end of August.

And the Town boss says he wants to help O'Reilly improve as a player during his loan spell in Shropshire saying they have had a good relationship from the off.

"I can only talk from face to face, but very good," Hurst said when asked how he is taking on-board feedback. "From the off, we seemed to have a good relationship, and he knows that he is here from Aston Villa to improve certain parts of his game.

"I want to try and help him do that.

"A big part of that, and a major part of that with not only Tommi but with any players, is down to them.

"We can try and help, facilitate and maybe highlight some of the areas players can improve as well as still concentrating on what they are good at."