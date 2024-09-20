Mansfield v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Who is going to be in his starting XI and which players are likely to miss out from his squad altogether?

Town sit second bottom of the League One table and they come up against a Mansfield team who have had a steady start to the campaign since their promotion from League Two.

So which way will Hurst go at Field Mill - here Ollie Westbury gives his opinion on what the boss will do.

Toby Savin

On the whole, the keeper has made a steady start to life at Shrewsbury Town.

Luca Hoole

He was one of the best performers last weekend against Charlton and he will continue at right-back.